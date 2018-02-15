67 police officials promoted to next rank

Some 67 officials of Islamabad Police have been promoted to next ranks of inspector, sub inspector and assistant sub inspector following recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee, a police spokesman Wednesday said.

A ceremony to pin the badges to the promoted police officers was held at Police Line Headquarters, Islamabad. Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Dr Sultan Azam Temuri along with other officers pinned the badges to the promoted officers.

Those who have been elevated to the rank of inspector include Muhammad Azam, Inayat-Ur-Rehman, Sanab Gul, Laiq Wali Shah, Muhammad Akram Zahid, Sajjad Hussain Shah, Kazim Hussain, Ameer Ahmed Khan, Walayat Khan, Shahid Mehmood, Said Muhammad, Noor Jamal.

Officials promoted from assistant sub inspector to sub inspector include Muhammad Nawaz, Ali Asghar, Ajmal Nawaz, Faiz Jallani, Muhammad Banaras, Ghulam Mustafa, Abdul Aziz, Muhammad Wazir, Ghulam Raza, Fida Hussain, Tasneem Iqbal, Qamar Abbas, Khalid Javed, Aqal Badshah, Muhammad Arshad, Nawaz Ahmed, Riaz Ahmed, Fida Muhammad while from head constable to ASI includes Ghulam Abbas, Zubair Ahmed, Ijaz-Ur-Rehman, Muhammad Arshad, Abdul Qayyam, Momin Khan, Muhammad Zulfiqar and others. The IGP Islamabad said responsibilities of promoted officers had increased and they had to work with more dedication to accomplish their task.

He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection to the lives and property of citizens.—APP

