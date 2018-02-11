66,933 calls received in January were obnoxious, irrelevant: 1122

Rawalpindi

The Punjab Emergency Service ‘Rescue 1122’ Rawalpindi received over 75,604 phone calls on its toll-free line 1122 during January and about 66,933 of them were irrelevant including obnoxious, distorted, blank, dropped, wrong and fake.

Talking to APP, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi Dr. Abdul Rehman said they recorded about 66,933 irrelevant and fake calls wherein the callers neither introduced themselves to the staff nor sought any help. He said the irrelevant and fake calls caused wastage of precious time of the rescuers.

The DEO said the Rescue staff had received total 6,204,846 calls since its inception out of which 162,871 were emergency calls, 102,286 wrong calls, and 5,418,265 obnoxious, irrelevant, distorted, blank and dropped calls. Some 5,063 fake calls were received in District Command and Control Room, he added.

He said the rescue services had successfully responded to 162,871 RTA calls, 69,035 medical emergencies, 71,653 fire, 5,003 crime and other incidents calls since 2007.

The operations were completed by rendering professional and skilled services to the people of Rawalpindi during emergencies including traffic accidents, bomb blasts, Sui gas and LPG explosions, medical, fire, building collapse and others, he added.

He said the rescue staff despite heavy traffic had managed to maintain their standard average response time of seven minutes to emergency.—APP