6650 Hujjaj arrive in Madina Successful pilgrims asked to deposit dues by 10th

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A total of 6,650 Pakistani intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme have so far reached Madina Munawwara through 28 flights. A spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs said 13 catering companies are providing three time meal to pilgrims at their residences. Maunineen-e-Hujjaj, Medical Mission and Seasonal staff had already started serving the intending pilgrims. Almost 70 local Muavineen are also guiding the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the selected pilgrims of 3rd balloting of Government Hajj Scheme to deposit their hajj dues, passports and other documents in their respective banks by July 10. An official of the ministry said the pilgrims can approach the ministry on 051-9208465 in case of any problem. Further information could be obtained from www.hajjinfo.org; Hajj inquiry numbers 051-9205696, 051-9216980, and Hajj helpline number 042-111725425; 051-9208465.

He said the Ministry has selected 4,316 persons in third balloting to perform Hajj under Government Hajj Scheme. This year as many 123,316 pilgrims would perform Hajj. The successful applicants had already been informed through SMS right now. In total 200,000 Pakistanis would perform Hajj this year including 117,000 throuhg government scheme and 83,000 through the private scheme.

He said the government has started refunding Rs 5 billion to Government Hajj Scheme pilgrims. The amount ranging from Rs 67,000 to Rs 26,000 was being refunded to pilgrims in their respective Haji camps.