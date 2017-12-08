660MW RLNG-based power plant to be set up in KP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms chaired by Mr. Abdul Majeed Khan, MNA was held at Parliament House regarding setting up 1200MW RLNG based Power Plants in Baloki and Haveli Bahadurshah.

The Planning Commission team briefed the Committee about the present progress of the plants. The representatives of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stressed upon the discrimination done by Federal Government on installation of the two RLNG based Power Plants in one Province. He further highlighted that despite producing more than 53% of National Crude Oil and about 13% of Natural Gas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not having a single Thermal Power Plant. He further elaborated that Thermal Power Plant is necessary in the Province for voltage regulation and reducing the line losses.

The representative of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proposed that atleast one 660 MW RLNG based Combined Cycle Power Plant shall be installed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Federal PSDP along with RLNG Transmission Pipeline and Power Evacuation Systems.

The Chair agreed to the proposal of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed Ministry of Planning and Development to install one 660 MW RLNG based power plant In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from PSDP on immediate basis.