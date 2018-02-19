66 dead as passenger plane crashes in Iran

Tehran

All 66 passengers and crew were killed when an Iranian plane crashed into the country’s Zagros mountains on Sunday, an airline spokesperson told state television.

The Aseman Airlines flight left Tehran’s Mehrabad airport at around 0800 (0430 GMT) for the city of Yasuj in Isfahan province, said Mohammad Tabatabai, director of public relations for the airline.

The plane crashed into Dena mountain, part of the Zagros range, around 23 kilometres from Yasuj, some 500 kilometres south of the capital, he told state broadcaster IRIB.

“After searches in the area, unfortunately we were informed that the plane crashed. Unfortunately, all our dear ones lost their lives in this incident,” Mohammad Tabatabai, told state broadcaster IRIB.

The plane was carrying 60 passengers, including one child, as well as six crew, he added. A helicopter sent by Iran’s national emergency services was unable to land at the site of the accident due to severe weather, its spokesman said.

The Relief and Rescue Organisation of Iran’s Red Crescent said it had dispatched 12 teams to the region. “Given the fact that the area is mountainous, it is not possible to send ambulances,” Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the national emergency services, told ISNA news agency.

Decades of international sanctions have left Iran with an ageing fleet of passenger planes which it has struggled to maintain and modernise. It has suffered multiple aviation disasters, most recently in 2014 when a Sepahan plane crashed killing 39 people.

Tabatabai said the plane that crashed on Sunday was a twin-engine turboprop ATR-72. Aseman currently has a fleet of 36 planes – half of them 105-seat Dutch Fokker 100s.

Its three Boeing 727-200s are almost as old as the Islamic revolution, having made their first flights in 1980. Lifting sanctions on aviation purchases was a key clause in the nuclear deal Iran signed with world powers in 2015. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday offered his condolences over Iranian plane crash, just moments after he launched a blistering attack on Tehran’s government.

“I take this opportunity to send condolences to the families of the 66 civilians that lost their lives in the plane accident today,” Netanyahu said at the Munich Security Conference. “We have no quarrel with the people of Iran, only with the regime that torments them,” he added.—Agencies