66 civilians martyred, 228 injured in ceasefire violation by Indian troops In 5 years, Dastgir told NA66 civilians martyred, 228 injured in ceasefire violation by Indian troops In 5 years, Dastgir told NA

ISLAMABAD : A total of 66 civilians embraced Shahadat and 228 sustained injuries in last five years due to Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) committed by Indian forces since Jan 1, 2013 to date, Minister for Defence Eng Khurram Dastgir Khan told National Assembly.

Answering the question of Ms Shamas UN Nisa during Question Hour in the National Assembly, he said as many as 1,394 ceasefire violations along Line of Control have been committed by Indian Army since Jan 1, 2017 to date.

He said Indian Army is deliberately targeting civilians along Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan Army is responding in a befitting manner and is taking all necessary safeguards to protect the life and property of the citizens.

Orignally published by INP