65 dead in renewed fighting for Yemen’s Marib

Dubai

Sixty-five Houthis and pro-government forces have been killed in renewed fighting for the strategic Yemeni city of Marib, a military official told AFP on Thursday.

The clashes erupted when the Iran-backed militia attacked pro-government positions south of the city, making progress despite losing dozens of fighters in coalition air strikes.

“Twenty-two pro-government (forces) were killed and 50 others were wounded, while 43 Houthi militia were also killed in the last 48 hours,” a government military official said, in figures that were confirmed by other military and medical sources.

The fighting comes after strikes on Yemen’s largest air base, in the country’s south, killed at least 30 pro-government fighters on Sunday in the deadliest incident since December.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government — backed by a Saudi-led military coalition — and the Houthis have been locked in war since 2014, when the insurgents seized the capital Sanaa.

In February, the Houthis escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government’s last northern stronghold in fighting that has killed hundreds on both sides.—AFP