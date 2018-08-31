6,450 Pakistanis languishing in Gulf jails

Senate concerned over unnecessary blockage of over 0.3m CNICs

Islamabad

As many as 6,450 Pakistanis have been incarcerated in jails of seven gulf countries in 2017-18, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Thursday. In a written reply to the question of Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, he said 2,970 Pakistanis have been incarcerated in various jails of Saudi Arabia, 2600 in the jails of United Arab Emirates, 657 in Oman, 128 in Bahrain, 54 Pakistanis were incarcerated in Qatari jails, 38 Pakistanis were in jails of Kuwait and 03 Pakistani have been incarcerated in jails of Yemen in 2017-18.

He said teams from Pakistani missions regularly visit jails and meet prisoners for any assistance that may be provided as per the law. They maintain regular contact/ liaison with families of prisoners to facilitate them in hiring of lawyer, submission of fines, legal documents. Financial assistance is provided to prisoners/ destitute Pakistanis topay fines for release. Those prisoners who cannot afford air tickets are provided with air tickets for early repatriation.

Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Thursday expressed concern over unnecessary blockade of over 300,000 Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) belonging to less developed areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The meeting was presided over by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar and attended by Senator Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel and officials of interior ministry. Senator Usman Kakar said National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) should take steps on priority basis to resolve that issue.

He said that 70 per cent population of the less developed areas lived below poverty line and without CNIC they were unable to travel to other parts of the country. Most of them were daily wage workers. Usman Kakar also criticized previous governments for not introducing any scheme for welfare of people of those areas.

Earlier, officials of interior ministry briefed the committee that security situation had witnessed improvement during the past five years and more steps were being taken in that regard. Senate body also emphasized that working of passport office in less developed areas should be improved with deployment of appropriate staff.—APP

