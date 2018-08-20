643 accident victims get rescue services

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), better known as Rescue-1122, provided emergency services to 643 victims of 916 accidents in the province during the last

24 hours.

The statistics show that 267 accidents were reported in Lahore with 277 victims, 81 in Faisalabad with 97 injured and 64 in Multan with 77 victims.

According to the data, 737 motorbikes, 132 auto-rickshaws, 83 motorcars, 46 vans, 12 passenger buses, 35 trucks and 98 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.—APP

