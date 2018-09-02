64 Pakistani pilgrim die in Saudi Arabia during Hajj

Islamabad

As many as 64 Pakistani Hujjaj including 16 female and 48 male died during their stay in Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj, said spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said out of the total died Hujjaj, 46 had been died in Makkah Mukarma, 7 each in Madina Munawwara and Mina. While 04 Hujjaj had died in Arafat. The dead had been buried in Hijaz-e-Muqaddas in consent with their heirs.

Meanwhile, it is reported that a woman, who recently performed Hajj, died in the en-route flight from Jeddah to Multan on Saturday. According to official sources, Saudi Air Flight SV-800 arrived from Jeddah at 10:39 am and during disembarkation of passengers from aircraft, it was revealed that a lady passenger had died. The deceased woman was identified as Rashida Begum (CNIC-3240336879151-6), resident of Rajanpur.

She was stated to be ill before boarding. During en-route flight, her other members family including her son and nephew, gave her medicines. When the flight reached Multan, her heirs tried to take him out from the aircraft but she did not respond. Later, the CAA Medical Staff reached the spot and found her dead.

After immigration formalities, the dead body was handed over to the heirs, said official sources. The post-Hajj flight operation was scheduled to begin on August 27 and will continue till September 25. The first post-Hajj flight, carrying some 327 pilgrims, landed at the Islamabad International Airport on Monday evening. According to the officials, over 900 Pakistani pilgrims on board four flights will reach Islamabad and Peshawar on August 27.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp