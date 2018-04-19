63 police officers among 1655 martyrs of war on terror

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

As many as 1655 police officers and Jawans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have sacrificed their precious lives in line of duty till 1st quarter of the current year. A spokesman of KP police said here Wednesday that Capital City Police rendered 458 lives which has no parallel in the history of police of any country, adding that the force remained an unshaken block in the way of suicide bombers and averted havoc to innocent human lives. He said similarly improvised vehicle’s borne explosive were stopped before hitting its target several times.

He said Bannu police stood 2nd and DIKhan police 3rd with the sacrifices of its 159 and 136 police officers and Jawans, respectively. The officers and Jawans martyred during this period included 2 Additional IGPs, 2 DIGs, 7 SPs, 1 ASP, 25 DSPs, 26 Inspectors, 123 Sub Inspectors, 134 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 153 Head Constables and 1182 Constable.

During this period, district wise details of these sacrifices were Peshawar 458, Bunnu 159, Swat 135, DI Khan 136, Mardan 117, Charsadda 87, Hangu 67, Kohat 86, Swabi 61.