63 Pakistanis to participate EdProgram in USA

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), in collaboration with Educational Programmes (EdProgrammes) has taken 46 Pakistani high school students, 13 counselors and four Education USA staff members to the U.S. on a summer tour of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). ‘Career Pathways is a three-week summer programme offering multidisciplinary summer classes to high school students at a range of different U.S. colleges and universities’, a USEFP spokesperson told APP here on Monday.

Concurrently, high school counselors are offered professional development programs related to counseling and admissions practices in the United States, he underlined. Elaborating the program, the spokesman said ‘participants in Career Pathways choose to explore the American Midwest or the East Coast as parallel tours saw twenty-four students and seven counselors visit ten HEIs across four states (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Iowa) from June 18 to July 8 in the Midwest while twenty-one students and six counselors visited fifteen HEIs through another four states (New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut) from July 15 to August 5 on the East Coast.

‘This tour was more than I expected,’ explains Muhammad Azmat Fareed from the American Foundation School for A-level Studies (TAFSAL) who participated in the Midwest program. We experienced life as a student in USA, learned about American culture and their way of doing things. Syed Muhammad Zain Ul Hassan from Roots Millennium Future World School in Lahore participated in the East Coast program and recalls that, ‘Career Pathways did what it set out to do and more. The tour allowed me to finalize my decision on what course to apply for and gave me a far better idea of how to pursue it in the future.

Students learned about career development, health sciences, business, entrepreneurship, computer sciences, media sciences, film production, engineering, informatics, international relations, public policy, civic engagement and much more. They returned to Pakistan with a deeper understanding of the American education system and newly fields in an evolving marketplace. ‘The transformation we see in the students in a span of three weeks, justifies the importance of the Career Pathways Program’, notes the Director of EdPrograms Umair Khan. ‘Students not only learn about unconventional fields of study, they get to experience life as an international student on multiple campuses instead of at just one university.—APP

