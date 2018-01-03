6293 criminals arrested last year

Staff Reporter

Lahore-39 The district police registered 3936 cases and arrested 6293 criminals besides recovering looted valuables, drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during the last calender year.

This was stated by District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mukhtar Rajpoot while giving briefing to media persons regarding police performance in the year 2017 here on Tuesday.

Rajpoot said that 24 murder cases, 34 attempt to murder, 42 of attack on police, 139 of kidnapping, 75 of physical assault, 118 of accidents, five of dacoity, 42 of robbery, 286 of theft, 75 of cattle theft, 85 of vehicles theft, 32 of gambling and 2387 other cases had been registered during the last year.

He stated that 81 criminals of 16 different dacoit gangs were arrested and looted valuables worth Rs 43.9 million were recovered from their possession.

The DPO maintained that 14 pistols, two revolvers, a rifle and 65 rounds were recovered while police had also unearthed 61 distilleries, besides recovering 2355 litre liquor, 160 bottles of imported wine, 6078 litre local made wine, 56.462 kg Hashish, 3.207 kg Heroin, 9 kg Hemp and 675 grams Opium during the last year.

Apart from, 564 proclaimed offenders and 37 court absconders were arrested during 2017, he added.