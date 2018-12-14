622 kg charras, 32 kg heroin set on fire

Rawalpindi

Over 622 kg charras, 32 kg heroin and huge quantity of liquor was burnt here on Thursday by Rawalpindi District Police during a drug burning ceremony.

District and Sessions Judge Gulzar Khalid was chief guest on the occasion while Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SSP Operations and officers of district police, district administration and representatives of civil society were present at the ceremony.

The Sessions Judge appreciated efforts of Rawalpindi district police being made to net the drug peddlers.

The CPO addressing the participants informed that on the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan, the district police was conducting special raids against the drug peddlers and smugglers and the narcotics burnt today was recovered in successful operations. He informed that most of the drug peddlers who were involved in supplying drugs to schools and colleges had been sent behind the bars.

Abbas Ahsan further said over 1,400 cases were registered against drug peddlers during 2018 and police seized 622 kg charras, 32 kg heroin, 404 bottles of liquor, 1,214 liters liquor, 26 liquor canes and 1,646 kupis.

The menace of drugs was one of the most damaging and life crippling threat for the society and police was striving for its absolute elimination to achieve the goal of a “Drug-Free Society”, he added.—APP

