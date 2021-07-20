62 Pakistani prisoners repatriated from Saudi Arabia ahead of Eid

ISLAMABAD – A special flight carrying 62 Pakistani prisoners released by Saudi Arabia landed at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday, a day before the Eidul Adha.

In a couple of tweets, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “On my instructions, funds were arranged, and a special flight brought back 62 prisoners from KSA today, so they could be back with their families for Eid”.

“Helping Pakistanis in prisons abroad and assisting in their return to Pakistan is my government’s commitment to our people,” he added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry appreciating the prime minister said that no previous governments had compassion for overseas Pakistanis like the premier.

Back in May, PM Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz had held delegation-level talks to discuss bilateral relations.

During the meeting, both sides signed various agreements to boost bilateral ties in the field of energy, media and prisoners exchange.

Last month, the information minister had announced that a special plane would be arranged to repatriate prisoners from Saudi Arabia.

