6,149 websites blocked

Islamabad

A total of 6,149 websites have been blocked in last years by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on the rec-ommendation of Web Evaluation Cell (WEC) estab-lished by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony.

According to official sources, Web Evaluation Cell (WEC) has been assigned to scrutinize websites promoting sectarianism and containing objection-able materials.

WEC has so far evaluated as many as 46,200 websites. Out of which the complaints of 15,481 were sent to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)—APP