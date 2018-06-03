6,149 websites blocked

A total of 6,149 websites have been blocked last year by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on recommendation of Web Evaluation Cell (WEC) established by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony. Web Evaluation Cell (WEC) has been assigned to scrutinize websites promoting sectarianism and containing objection-able materials. WEC has so far evaluated as many as 46,200 websites. Out of which the complaints of 15,481 were sent to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). And as a result, 6,149 domains were blocked by the PTA.

Meanwhile in March this year, PTA had informed the Supreme Court (SC) that approximately 0.4 million websites promoting obscene content have been blocked by the body.—INP

