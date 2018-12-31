60th Anniversary of Cuban revolution celebrated

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Embassy of Cuba, Pak-Cuba Social Forum, Pak-Cuba Doctor Association and Pak-Cuba Friendship Association hosted a jointly reception on occasion of 60th Anniversary of triumph of Cuban revolution, National Day of Republic of Cuba. Kanwal Shauzab Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform graced the event as guests of honour. Cuban ambassador Mr and Mrs Gabriel Tiel Capote and his son welcomed guests on the occasion. Prominent representatives of Pak-Cuba Social Forum, Pak Cuba Doctors Association and Pak –Cuba Friendship Association were also present on the occasion.

Kanwal Shauzab Parliamentary Secretary said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken numerous unprecedented steps in a short span of time and government is taking every possible step to provide qualitative facilities to general public.

We shall seek necessary cooperation from anywhere it is available, she added. Kanwal Shauzeb further said that we would seek cooperation of Cuba for capacity building of doctors of South Punjab. She said that we could share Cuban experience in health sector to provide better health facilities in Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur.

She congratulates Cuban Nation on auspicious occasion and said Cuba under the great leadership of Fidel Castro stood equal to the challenges of maintaining their independence and sovereignty. She said Cuban Blockade is the worst form of persecution of a free nation.

On the occasion Ambassador of Cuba Gabriel Tiel Capote said that on behalf of my country, in this memorable occasion, I would like to thank the Government and the people of Pakistan for their traditional and strong support for the resolution, Cuba presents each year before the General Assembly of the United Nations to demand the end of the blockade, which causes negative effects to our economy and to the development of our country. An example of this is that Cuba still cannot carry out international transactions in US dollars, which prevents us from advancing many important future businesses.

Ambassador said that we celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban revolution; we always bear in mind the legacy of our historic leader, Fidel Castro Ruz, and the commitment of the new generations to the Revolution. Cuban youth is not a relay but continuity. I also take the opportunity to highlight the figure of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Quaid-i-Azam, leader and founder of Pakistan, whose birth anniversary was celebrated on last December 25.

Gabriel Tiel Capote said that despite the geographical distance, Cuba and Pakistan maintain excellent relations based on friendship and mutual aid and advance more every day so that the economic-commercial, cultural and other areas can develop satisfactorily, to the benefit of both countries.

Finally, I would like to send my most affectionate greetings to the Pakistani people, with the hope that by 2019 it will bring with it greater welfare, happiness and the necessary prosperity with all the challenges it will face.

