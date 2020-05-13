607 corona patients recover in Sindh in 24hrs: Wahab

Sindh government spokesperson MurtazaWahab on Wednesday said that 607 patients have been recovered from coronavirus in past 24 hours. In his statement MurtazaWahab said, it is maximum number of recovered patients in a day. “These patients have defeated the disease by keeping them in isolation,” government spokesperson said. On a grim note, Wahab said that 15 patients of COVID-19 died in the province in past 24 hours. “We should follow precautionary measures against novel coronavirus as a civilized nation,” MurtazaWahab further said. “Only precaution could protect us and our families from coronavirus,” he said. Sindh government spokesperson yesterday said that there was a dire need of unity and identical narrative to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. “It is the time to fight corona, and not each other,” said MurtazaWahab while addressing a press conference along with provincial minister TaimurTalpur. Responding to allegations leveled by a federal minister against provincial government, MurtazaWahab said that people across Pakistan come to Sindh for medical treatment. He said that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) of Sindh has been recognized by the world and ranked sixth in Asia.