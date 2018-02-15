606 mosques agree to implement uniform prayer, Azaan timings: Yousaf

Minister for Religious affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Wednesday said 606 out of total 615 mosques of the federal capital have agreed to implement uniform prayer and Azaan timings at their respective mosques. Chairing a meeting of Nizam-e-Salat Committee, he said the consensus of all schools of thought Ulema on uniform prayer and Azaan timings in their respective mosques was a great achievement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

The Nizam-e-Salat (Uniform prayer and Azaan system) would be expanded to 50 union councils of the federal capital. This system would be started in mosques of G-8, I-9 Markaz from the current week. The meeting was attended by Ulema, representatives of trader associations, interior ministry, district management of ICT, Auqaf department, civil society and chairmen of various union councils of the federal capital.—APP

Related