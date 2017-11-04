60,000 cops to perform duty

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

City Reporter

Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that all efforts would be made to provide foolproof security to processions and majalis on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in all districts of Punjab.

Addressing an RPOs conference through video link here on Friday, the IGP emphasised the need for implementation of devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) of security during majalis and processions.

He also directed police officers that snipers and plain-clothed commandos should be deployed at rooftops of buildings and in processions for security of central processions of Chehlum. All participants should be checked with metal-detectors and they must pass through walk-through gates.

The IGP said that more than 60,000 police officers, officials and Pakistan Qaumi Razakars (PQRs) will perform security duty in connection with Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain. He directed the police to deal with the violators of Loudspeaker Act sternly.

In conference the IGP gave directions to all RPOs and DPOs not only devise the security plan of A category processions and majalis but also supervise these places by themselves. He further said that before deployment of policemen in fields, they should be briefed about their duties and strategies in all aspects. Additional IGPs, DIGs and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.