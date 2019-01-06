6,000 artists to benefit from health card: Chohan

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) is taking revolutionary steps for promoting health sector and a health insurance programme has been launched in the country.

As many as 6,000 health cards would be distributed among the artists, Minister for Information & Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said.

He stated this while addressing at the inaugural ceremony of painting exhibition arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council and Knowledge Art Academy in which 76 new artists participated with more than 160 art pieces.

Minister for Information & Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that health card would be distributed among six thousand artists in which expenses upto Rs.0.4 million incurred on in case of illness of artist and his family will be borne by the government.

He also said that Voice of Punjab was going to be start in February with four stations Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Lahore in which twenty singers will be selected from each station and the final competition will be held in Lahore.

He termed the competition different of its kind from other competitions. Naheed Manzoor addressing on the occasion said that arts council has always provided platform to young artists.—APP

