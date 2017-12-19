600 UoP students awarded degrees

Peshawar

The Convocation of University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar was held on Monday at the Convocation Hall of Peshawar University to commemorate the academic accomplishments of students of engineering and technology. The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iftikhar Hussain conferred degrees on graduating students of postgraduate (Ph.D, M.Sc) and undergraduate programs. In total, 600 students were awarded degrees in engineering and non-engineering programs.

Dr. Khizar Azam, Registrar, UET Peshawar and Dr. Feroz Shah (Mechanical Engineering) received PhD degrees. Under B.Sc. engineering programs, 525 students were awarded degree while 33 were awarded M.Sc. degrees. At the convocation, 28 Gold Medals and 7 presidential awards were conferred upon graduates of undergraduate programs who achieved top positions. While presiding the Convocation the Vice Chancellor congratulated the graduates and their parents on their marvelous achievements, and said that the future of our country is dependent the way we educate and groom them to understand the real challenges of environment. He also announced cash prize of Rs.5000/- to three Presidential award holders.

Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice chancellor, UET Peshawar briefed audience on university’s annual development in his address. He said higher education is now considered as tool of economic growth the world over, UET is determined to transfer knowledge into knowledge economy. Recently, he said, Earthquake Engineering Center has conducted the seismic test for “orange line project”.