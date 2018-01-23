600 officials to be screened at health camp

Rawalpindi

District Health Officer Dr Amir Sheikh on Monday said that around 600 officials of Punjab Government will go through blood screening tests at a camp to be set up at District Health Authority(DHA) office Khayban e Sirsyed from January 23 to 25.

Talking to APP, Dr Amir said that 200 officials of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) ,300 of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) and 100 of Local government department (LGD) would be screened at the camp.

He informed that free of cost tests of Hepatitis B/C. HIV Aids ,Malaria, anemia, blood pressure, and diabetes would be carried out at the camp ,adding medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment would also be provided.—APP