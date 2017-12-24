600 ft long pillars to be constructed along Nullah Leh

Rawalpindi

Mayor of Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Saturday said Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) would construct 600 feet long and 25-30 feet in height pillars at Pirwadahi and Gawalmandi bridge to control flood like situation in Nullah leh.

Inaugurating the project, he said the project would be completed at a cost of Rs140 million before the monsoon season, 2018.

He said after the construction of the pillars the residents of Gawalmandi, Pirwadahi and adjacent areas would not face any problem as the water would not enter in these localities.

Former MNA Shakeel Awan and Managing Director WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood were also present on the occasion.—APP