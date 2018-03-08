60 units of public toilets to be constructed in city

City Reporter

Commissioner Lahore Abdullah Khan Sumbal has said that establishment of new 60 units of public toilets in various parts of Lahore city will help redress the challenge of defecation.

These were very limited numbers in view of population of city and civic demand, so public toilets number would be enhanced in second phase of that initiative, he said. Chairing a meeting regarding public toilets here on Wednesday, the commissioner said that currently civil work continued at 10 sites which would be completed by March 20, 2018. Envisions of public toilets would pave a way of cleanliness in whole city and the project would be replicated in other districts of Lahore division also.

Assistant Commissioner of concerned areas and officers of development participated in the meeting.The meeting was briefed that out of 60 units, 30 were for males, 10 for females, 10 for disabled males and other 10 for disabled females.

The identified locations were Karim Block Market, Ichhra, Niazi Chowk, Bekhaywal, Near Mian Mir Darbar, Sabzi Mandi, Lorry Adda, Mauza Raiwind Road, Fateh Garh and Dayal Pull, Lahore.