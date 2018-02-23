60 patients given treatment by Endoscopy’

LGH live workshop

Staff Reporter

As many as 60 patients from different parts of Punjab was provided complete diagnosis and free treatment through the latest procedure of Endoscopic (EUS) and they were treated for stomach, liver and pancreas problems.

Under the supervision of Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, this was done on the eve of live workshop held at Lahore General Hospital which took place in connection with 34th International Gastro Conference.

Talking on this occasion, Prof. Ghias-un-Nabi said that new techniques and ways of treatment had opened another era in field of medical history. He called upon the young doctors to fully concentrate on the modern research and opt for new methods which would help them in providing best medical facilities to their patients.

It is mentionable that in this workshop including 40 from Afghanistan, around 2000 doctors from Pakistan and abroad took part while this workshop was live telecast show in 5 big cities of the country.

The principal PGMI said the three-day international conference was being started from February 23 at a local hotel where international delegates would be attending and delivering lectures on Endoscopic and Gastro technologies. Foreign doctors appreciated the use of latest machinery in Lahore General Hospital especially for stomach and lever patients and called that use of endoscopic ultra sound techniques was delivering excellent results for the patients recovery.