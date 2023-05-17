60 cricketers to feature in Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament

Pakistan’s best women cricketers will be in action in the City of Lights, Karachi, from Friday, 19 May, in the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament 2022-23.

The tournament has been designed to provide maximum matches to these cricketers and will be played in two iterations – in the first, four sides will play T20 matches on round-robin basis and three teams will play one-day matches on double round-robin basis with the final on 4 June.

The first phase of the tournament will see probables for ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup – to be played in Hong Kong in June – show-case their skills, talent and get the desired match practice in challenging conditions under the banner of Strikers. The team will be captained by Pakistan ace fast bowler Fatima Sana. The other three sides are Blasters, captained by Muneeba Ali, Pakistan’s only batter to score a cen-tury in T20Is, Challengers, led by left-arm orthodox Sadia Iqbal, and Dynamites, skippered by right-handed top-order batter Sidra Amin. These six T20 matches will be played from 19 to 21 May at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre Oval Ground and State Bank Ground.

From 23 May, Blasters, Challengers and Dyna-mites will feature in the 50-over tournament. The three teams will take on each other twice and the top two teams will play the final at the State Bank Ground, which will be live-streamed on PCB You-Tube channel. In line with its policy of incentivising top-performers, the winning side will bag PKR 1million and the runners-up will get PKR 500,000. Player of the match award winners will get PKR 20,000 and the player of the tournament will get PKR 50,000. Explaining the philosophy behind holding the tournament in two phases, Head of Women’s Cricket, Tania Mallick said: “I am thrilled to an-nounce the upcoming Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament in Karachi. This is a fantastic opportunity for our talented women cricketers to showcase their skills and compete against each other.

“We have planned the tournament in two phases to offer a diverse range of formats and challenges to the players.—APP