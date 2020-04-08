6 Zaireen to go home after testing negative for virus

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MUZAFFARGARH Six Zaireen were allowed to go home from a quarantine centre at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed while another tested positive sent to isolation ward of Muzaffargarh hospital here Wednesday. Assistant commissioner Fayyaz Ali saw off the six Zaireen including women and children and sent them to their respective homes under his own supervision. These Zaireen and their families were briefed on rotective measures and they were further instructed to remain under quarantine at their homes for fourteen days as a precautionary measure. Seven Zaireen were brought to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed quarantine centre from Multan quarantine.