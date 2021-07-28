6-year-old Maham raped, murdered in Karachi

KARACHI – A six-year-old girl, who went missing from Karachi’s Korangi last night, was murdered after being raped, according to police.

Police had received a complaint about missing of the minor girl Tuesday night. The parents said that their daughter named Maham went out of the home and did not return.

As the investigation was launched, police found the body of their, who was strangulated to death after rape.

Medical officials have collected DNA samples from the body of the deceased while a detailed report in this regard is yet to be issued.

However, the postmortem report has confirmed that the minor girl was killed after being raped.

This is not the first incident in which children were killed after the sexual assault.

Earlier, a student of grade three was raped at her school in Nishtar Colony, Lahore, the police said on July 2.

“On June 21, my daughter came back home from her school at 10am and immediately went to bed,” the survivor’s mother said.

When the eight-year-old woke up, she told her parents that a man at the school raped her. The third-grader added that her teachers threatened to expel her if she told anyone about it.

A case has been registered with the Nishtar Colony Police under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The child’s medical reports corroborated the rape.

A teacher has been detained for questioning, the investigating officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

