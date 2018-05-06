6-week training course for librarians starts at QAU

Staff Reporter

A six-week “Short-term & Attachment training courses for Professionals” started here at Pakistan Scientific & Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) National Centre, QAU Campus, Islamabad as part of the project titled “Modernization of PASTIC National Science Reference Library for Effective Resource Sharing among S&T libraries in Pakistan”. Director National Library of Pakistan, Syed Ghayour Hussain was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. In his address as the Chief Guest, Syed Ghayour Hussain emphasized the critical role of capacity-building towards nation’s ability for effective and productive utilization of resources. He appreciated pivotal role of PASTIC towards capacity building of LIS professionals in Pakistan.

Director General PASTIC, Prof Dr Muhmmad Akram Shaikh in his welcome address highlighted PASTIC’s S&T information services across the country since its inception i.e. more than 50 years ago.

He informed that keeping in view the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Pakistan Vision 2025,PASTIC is playing effective role in national and global development through capacity-building of librarians, researchers and scientists by its various training programs. Principal Librarian (PASTIC) and chief organizer of the workshop, Syed Habib Akhter Jafferi, presented brief overview of the project while explaining the objectives of the workshop said that this training will improve the soft and technical skills of LIS professionals for transforming into innovative future leader. Contents of this training program are specialized covering different areas related to information management, literature search, library digitization & automation etc.

A total of 21 Library professionals across Pakistan (2 from AJK, 5 from Balochistan, 1 from Federal, 4 from KP, 3 from Punjab and 6 from Sindh) are attending the workshop.