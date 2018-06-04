6 terrorists killed as Pakistan repulses cross-border raids

Five soldiers injured in attacks

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pakistan said on Sunday its security forces killed at least 6 terrorists, who launched raids and physical attacks from across Afghanistan to disrupt the border fencing work in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The cross border raids were carried out by terrorists in Bajaur Agency and Balochistan’s Qamar Din Qarez, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations.

Meanwhile, four soldiers of Frontier Constabulary and one soldier of Pakistan Air Force were injured after the terrorists from across the border carried fire raids and physical attacks.

“Terrorists from across the border carried fire raids and physical attacks on Pakistan’s border posts and border fencing parties in Bajaur in KP and Qamar Din Qarez in Balochistan,” said the military’s media wing. “In Bajaur, there were at least 7 attempted attacks from across the border.”

“Taking advantage of ungoverned spaces and facilitation inside Afghanistan, the terrorists resort to such attacks to prevent fencing and construction of border posts,” read the statement.

“Four security personnel and a soldier of the Pakistan Air Force, deployed at an observation post, got injured during the exchange of fire,” read an ISPR press release.

Pakistan is currently in process to fence the 2600Km long border along with Afghanistan in order to consolidate the gains of successful kinetic operation. The ISPR made it clear that fencing of Pak-Afghan border and construction of border forts would continue irrespective of the challenges posed by inimical forces.

The latest incident came just days after Pakistan and Afghanistan reported progress in their talks to sort out their issues including the border security through dialogue. Last week, a high-powered Afghan delegation led by its national security Adviser Hanif Atmar visited Islamabad for talks with the civil and military authorities.