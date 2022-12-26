6 soldiers martyred in clearance operations across Balochistan

In heart-wrenching news, six security personnel were martyred on Sunday during different clearance operations across Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the military’s media wing, five security personnel embraced martyrdom when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded during a clearance operation in the Kahan area of Balochistan.

“Captain Fahad, along with four other brave sons of soil Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran, and Sepoy Shamoon, have embraced Shahadat, laying their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat of terrorism,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The statement further said that the operation had been underway in the said area since December 24, 2022, based on credible intelligence reports.

Meanwhile, one security personnel, Sepoy Haq Nawaz, embraced martyrdom in the Sambaza area of Zhob, Balochistan, the ISPR said in another statement.

It said that this operation had been underway for 96 hours “to deny Terrorist use of few suspected routes to move across Pakistan-Afghanistan Border to sneak into KP along [the] interprovincial boundary and target citizens and security forces.

“The terrorists were supported by their facilitators from across the border,” the statement further said.

PM Shehbaz mourns death of 6 soldiers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said the nation was paying tributes and respects to the five soldiers who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz said: “Heart-wrenching news from Balochistan about the martyrdom of five soldiers including an Army Captain.”

“The nation pays its tributes & respects to our heroes who laid down their lives for Pakistan. The perpetrators of terrorism will be brought to justice. Let there be no mistake about it,” he added.