6 of a family burned alive as house catches fire

At least six people of a family were burned to death as a house in Gujrat’s Gooch area caught fire due to short circuit on Sunday.

According to details, the deceased included woman Naseem and her two young sons Faisal. The initial investigations indicated that the fire was triggered by a short circuit. The Rescue officials said the fire was so intense that the family members couldn’t find their way out of the house to evade the raging flames.

Local residents spotted smoke rising from the building and broke the main door to rescue the household. The deceased were identified as Naseem Bibi, her sons Kashif and Faisal, and three daughters – Tayyab, Zobia, and Madeeha. The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem and then will be handed over to the family.