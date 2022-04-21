6 more non-Kashmiri IAS, IPS officers deployed in IIOJK

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered six non Kashmiri officers of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and Indian Police Services (IPS) to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

All the six officers, posted in the territory belonged to Indian Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram, are fully Hindutva RSS-BJP mindset officers.

Few days back, the Indian Home Ministry had deployed two same Hinduva BJP-RSS-sponsored IPS officers of the Indian state Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat cadres to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The six more Hindutva BJP-RSS officers of the All India Services (AIS) will be shortly deployed in the territory.

Four IAS officers posted in Jammu and Kashmir, today, till further orders are Devansh Yadav, Ayushi Sudan, Minga Sherpa and Rashmi Singh.

Two IPS officers, who have been posted in Jammu and Kashmir, are Umesh Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Both of them were presently posted in Delhi. Kumar is a 2009 batch IPS officer.

“All the officers may be relieved immediately to enable them to join their new place of posting,” an order issued by the Indian Home Ministry today said.

Some more like minded officers of All India Services are likely to be posted in Jammu and Kashmir, the reports added.—KMS