6 missing after heavy snow fall in Kohistan

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

More than half a dozen people, believed to be trapped under tons of ice, continued to be missing as the military rescuers are expected to arrive at the site for initiating efforts to retrieve the victims dead or alive.

At least six people had gone missing after heavy snowfall in Upper Kohistan area of Mansehra district on the night between Friday and Saturday.

Soon after the incident was reported the locals rushed to the region to kick off the rescue activities as the district administration has sought a helicopter from the provincial government for rescue operation in Upper Kohistan area.

The officer of the local administration and the Police said the missing people were excavating Peridot gemstone in a locality where they went missing after heavy snow fall in the area. The District Police Officer said family of the missing persons had contacted the deputy commissioner for help.

Snowfall in Skardu, Kohistan and other parts of the northern areas of the country has added to the chill, plummeting the temperatures there as low as -12 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also taken notice of the Kohistan incident and directed the district administration to launch a quick and effective rescue operation to retrieve the victims who are at least six in the number. It is believed that the district administration was about the seek military help in this regard as the Army teams have always acted timely and effectively in such like situations and always produced good results.

