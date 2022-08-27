6-members flood relief committee constituted in PGMI

Keeping in view high climate situation of floods, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameer Uddin Medical College, Lahore General Hospital Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has constituted a special Relief Committee comprising upon 6-members who would start its activities immediately.

Moreover this relief committee will receive donations in the form of rations, medicines, clothes and cash for relief activities and rehabilitation of flood hit areas. It is mentionable that Prof. Muhammad Hanif Mian will be headed of this Relief Fund Committee while Dr. Muhammad Irfan Malik, Dr. Rizwan Farooq, Dr. Imran Hayat, Dr. Jahanzeb Aqeel and Dr. Ahmed Faraz are included in the members of this relief committee.

Prof. Al-freed while talking in this regard has appealed to the doctors who have graduated from PGMI/AMC to come forward specially for this great cause and put their shares.