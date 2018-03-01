6 martyred in attacks on Quetta FC camp, police

Observer Report

Quetta

At least four security officials lost their lives and several others suffered injuries as a result of an explosion in the outskirts of Quetta on Wednesday.

The blast targeted a Frontier Corps check post in the Darvaish Belili area of the provincial capital. There were also reports of firing in the area soon after the blast.

According to reports, the bomb detonated as security forces were carrying out an operation in the Talaab area which is at a distance of 28km from the provincial capital.

The victims of the attack have been identified as Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Imran, Javed Ahmed and Muhammad Rashid.

The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment, where emergency has been imposed.

A heavy contingent of police, Levies and Frontier Corps personnel reached the site of the blast and cordoned off the area and a search operation was launched in the surrounding areas.

Earlier in the day, two policemen were martyred when Deputy Superintendent of Police Hameedullah Dasti’s car came under heavy firing by unknown assailants on Sumungli Road in the provincial capital.

“DSP Dasti remained safe in the attack,” confirmed Balochistan police. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Thair and Ayoub Shah.