6 martyred as IED targets forces near Pak-Iran border

Staff Reporter

Rawalpind

Six security forces personnel, including one officer, were martyred and another injured as an improvised explosive device hit their reconnaissance vehicle in Buleda near the Pakistan-Iran border, the military’s media wing said in a statement released Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces were returning to their base after conducting a routine patrol in Buleda of the Kech district, 14 kilometres from the border, “to check possible routes used by terrorists in mountainous and extremely treacherous terrain of Makran”.

“As the FC South Balochistan troops were moving back to their base after assigned patrolling duty, reconnaissance vehicle of FC troops was targeted with remote controlled IED,” the statement added.

One officer and five soldiers embraced martyrdom, whereas, one soldier was injured. The martyrs include Maj Nadeem Abbas Bhatti, a resident of Hafizabad,

Naik Jamshed, resident of Mianwali, Lance Naik Taimoor, resident of Taunsa, Sharif, Lance Naik Khizer Hayat, resident of Attock, Sepoy Sajid, resident of Mardan and Sepoy Nadeem, resident of Taunsa Sharif.