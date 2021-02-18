6 killed in road accident

Raza Naqvi Attock

Six died while twelve received multiple injuries when the bus they were travelling collided head on with a trawler almost ten km away from Fatehjang on Pindigheb Fatehjang road.

The dead and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Fatehjang by the ambulances of Rescue 1122. As per details a Pindigheb bound bus coming from Rawalpindi, collided head on with a trawler because of rash driving of the bus driver.

Those died include Muhammad Shafiq r/o Khaur, Hamayun r/o Ikhlas, Muhammad Waseem r/o Malal, Yasir bus conductor r/o Ratwal, Muhammad Akram r/o Gali Jageer and Ghulam Raza r/o Chenji Talagang.

Those received multiple injuries include Junaid r/o Nowshera Pindigheb, Muhammad r/o Malal, Mansha Bibi r/o Gali Jageer, Shafqat r/o Ikhlas, Rameez r/o Gali Jageer, Muhammad Afzal r/o Muslim Town Pindigheb.