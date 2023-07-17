At least six people were killed and 17 others were injured on Sunday when a bus carrying tourists plunged into a ravine on the Karakoram Highway near the Thalichi area in Gilgit Baltistan’s Diamer district, officials said.

Diamer Rescue 1122 District Coordinator Shaukat Riaz confirmed the death toll and the number of injured.

Meanwhile, Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Ayaz that the deceased included three women, a child and a man.

He further said that the vehicle was heading to Gilgit from Lahore.

Local residents aided rescue efforts, following which the injured were shifted to a local hospital, the SSP said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the lives lost in the accident. He also ordered an inquiry to ascertain the facts leading to the fatal accident. The premier directed the relevant authorities to undertake immediate relief activities, while also directing federal departments to lend their assistance.

He directed authorities to provide medical treatment to those injured and also prayed for their early recovery.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. He condoled the bereaved families of the bus passengers and also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The foreign minister further stressed the need for preparing a strategy to avert such incidents in the future.