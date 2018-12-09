6 injured in blast at Milad gathering in city

Staff Reporter

At least six people were injured in a blast which occurred in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area late on Saturday night.

The blast reportedly targeted a Mehfil-i-Milad being held near the Perfume Chowk in Block 18 area of the neighbourhood. SSP East Azfar Mahesar told media that unidentified attackers riding a motorcycle hurled a homemade grenade near the venue and fled.

Following the blast, police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where the condition of two was said to be critical who were later shifted to Jinnah hospital.

IT Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and MQM leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan were present at the event at the time of the blast but remained unhurt.

Police, however, mentioned that the gathering was arranged without taking prior permission from relevant authorities.

Soon after the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah telephoned Khawaja Izhar and Faisal Subzwari and inquired about the incident.

Khawaja Izhar informed the chief minister that his driver and Khalid Maqbool’s coordinator were among those injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Sindh IG Kaleem Imam has sought a report from the SSP East. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility from any group.

Last month, two teenagers were killed while eight others injured in an explosion in Quaidabad area of the metropolis.

Talking about nature of the blast, DIG East Aamir Farooqui said it was a cracker bomb. He said a cracker-type bomb packed in a box was hurled towards the Milad gathering, which resulted in injury of six people.

The CM has directed the Karachi commissioner and the additional inspector general Sindh police to immediately submit him report on the incident.

Governor Imran Ismail has also sought report from the inspector general of Sindh police and directed the relevant authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the wounded. Sources said there were fair chances that it was a planted bomb.

In-charge Counter Terrorism Department Mazhar Mashwani also arrived at the scene. He said he was waiting for the report to say something conclusively.

A cracker made up of 300 grams of explosives material, was used in the blast, the initial reports revealed.

