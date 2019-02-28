6 IAF men killed in Mi-17 crash

Srinagar

Six Indian Air Force personnel were killed Wednesday morning when a Mi-17 transport helicopter crashed in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. A civilian was also killed in the crash.

The chopper crashed at around 10 am in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam, some 10 km from the Srinagar International Airport.

Villagers rushed to the area and made attempts to save those on board but could not as the helicopter was on fire. Soon police, army and air force personnel rushed to the spot, reports Hindustan Times. Additional deputy commissioner Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Shah said that they have recovered seven dead bodies near the crash site of Mi-17.

“It was not clear how the chopper crashed. Seven persons have died of which six were IAF personnel on board the helicopter while one was a civilian of the village. There was no other collateral damage,” Shah said.

He said the civilian, Kifayat Ahmad Ganai, was by chance there when the chopper fell. “The chopper fell some 200 feet away from the nearby habitation,” he said. Central Kashmir’s deputy inspector generalof police, V.K Birdi said they reached the spot immediately after hearing the sound and found that the chopper was in flames.

Share on: WhatsApp