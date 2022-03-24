6 FIRs, 38 notices served over dengue violations

The divisional administration has initiated the measures on war-footing against dengue and got registered 6 FIRs and 38 notices to violators during current week across the division. A review meeting on anti-dengue, corona vaccination was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Multan division Dr Irshad Ahmad.

He ordered to get lodge FIR in case of recovery of larvae from any commercial building. Health department teams were asked to conduct surveillance of each knock and corner of houses, Tyre shops and graveyards.