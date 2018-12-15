6 FC personnel martyred in Balochistan

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Six security forces personnel embraced martyrdom while four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in Balochistan, an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement said.

According to ISPR press statement, an Intelligence-based Operation was being carried out against terrorist hideouts in Wakai near Baleda, Turbat.

The security officials were killed when their convoy came under heavy firing near the border with Iran.

The province has been hit by a number of attacks on security personnel but the number of large scale incidents has decreased significantly since 2016.

The provincial information minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi told media that six members of the Frontier Corps paramilitary force in charge of security in the region were martyred in “heavy” firing along a mountainous stretch of road in the district. Fourteen others were wounded. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Militants linked to the Taliban, al Qaeda and Islamic State have been operating in the province, which borders Iran as well as Afghanistan.

Last month, three militants from the separatist Baloch Liberation Army stormed the Chinese embassy in Karachi, martyring four people including two policemen.

