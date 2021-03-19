6 dead in various traffic accidents

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 926 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs 06 people died, whereas 1012 were injured. Out of this, 596 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 416 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority (65pc) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this an increasing the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 399 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 462 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 238 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 232 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 73 in Multan with 81 victims and at third Faisalabad with 69 RTCs and 83 victims.

The details further reveal that 1018 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 847 males & 171 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 178 were under 18 years of age, 516 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 324 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 773 motorbikes, 127 auto-rickshaws, 92 motorcars, 49 vans, 18 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 104 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.