6 dead, 737 hurt in 660 RTCs

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 660 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs 6 people died, whereas 737 were injured. Out of this, 424 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 313 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority (72%) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 269 drivers, 18 underage drivers, 106 pedestrians, and 368 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 119 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 121 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 52 in Faisalabad with 67 victims and at third Multan with 43 RTCs and 45 victims.

The details further reveal that 743 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 587 males & 156 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 125 were under 18 years of age.