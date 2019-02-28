6 civilians dead, 11 hurt in Indian heavy shelling across LoC

Sialkot

India’s border forces resorted to heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC), leaving at least six civilians dead and 11 others wounded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday evening.

Civilians are being ruthlessly targeted by Indian forces without any provocation while Sialkot sector on the line of control (LoC) between Pakistan and India has turned into a massive battlefield with casualties being reported from both sides.

The four deaths reported by media came as a result of “intense and indiscriminate” shelling, which began at about 5:30pm simultaneously in Kotli, Bhimber and Poonch districts of the AJK.

At least five civilians, including three of the same family, were killed in Nakiyal Sector after the Indian troops opened unprovoked firing at the residential areas along with the LoC.

Pakistani border forces also retaliated after aggression by India and up till now more than five Indian soldiers have suffered injuries along with heavy damage to their military installations as confirmed by Indian media itself. Pakistan targeted Indian soldiers in Kashmir’s Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu district.

