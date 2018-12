Moscow

Six children and four adults died in house fires in several Russian cities on Sunday, Russian media reported.

Three toddlers died in a house fire in a village in Bashkortostan, a region south of the Ural mountains, news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The children, a two-year-old and two four-year-olds, were reportedly left home alone, the agency said. Interfax news agency said two more children died in a house fire on Sunday in the village of Krasny Kut, in the southern Saratov region.—AFP

