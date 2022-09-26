6 army personnel martyred in Harnai helicopter crash: ISPR

Islamabad: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday said that six Pakistan Army officials were martyred in a helicopter crash near Khost in Harnai, Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, the helicopter was on a flying mission. All six personnel on board including two pilots embraced martyrdom.

The martyred have been identified as Major Khurram Shahzad, Major Muneeb, Naik Jalil, Subedar Wahid, Sepoy Imran, and Sepoy Shoaib.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that he was “deeply saddened” by the martyrdom of 6 army personnel including 2 pilots in the accident.

“We pray to Allah Almighty to give the martyrs a place in Jannat al-Firdous and give patience to their families. The entire nation shares the grief of the bereaved families,” the premier said.

ہرنائی بلوچستان میں پاک فوج کے ہیلی کاپٹر کے حادثے میں 2 پائلٹس سمیت 6 فوجی اہلکاروں کی شہادت پر دل شدید دکھی اور رنجیدہ ہے۔اللہ تعالی سے دعا ہے کہ وہ شہداء کو جنت الفردوس میں جگہ عطا فرمائے اور ان کے لواحقین کو صبر جمیل دے۔ پوری قوم غمزدہ خاندانوں کے دکھ میں شریک ہے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 26, 2022

Similarly, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said helicopter flying was getting dangerous, adding that this required “engineering evaluation”.